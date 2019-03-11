1 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 11, 2019
Site C Project Clearing Map. Source B.C. Hydro
Controlled burning to continue this week for Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says controlled burning will continue to take place this week as part of the ongoing work for the Site C Project.

According to Hydro, due to appropriate venting conditions, they will continue burning debris this week in the following areas:

  • North bank of Peace River near Cache Creek
  • Moberly River drainage area
  • Transmission line corridor south of the Peace River

B.C. Hydro says helicopters may be used for this work.

For more information, you can view the Site C Project clearing work information sheet.

