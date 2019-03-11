Controlled burning to continue this week for Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says controlled burning will continue to take place this week as part of the ongoing work for the Site C Project.

According to Hydro, due to appropriate venting conditions, they will continue burning debris this week in the following areas:

North bank of Peace River near Cache Creek

Moberly River drainage area

Transmission line corridor south of the Peace River

B.C. Hydro says helicopters may be used for this work.

For more information, you can view the Site C Project clearing work information sheet.