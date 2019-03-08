-8.2 C
Friday, March 8, 2019
Council will decide Monday if Festival Plaza project moves forward in 2019

Avatar Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council could decide to put the Festival Plaza project on hold until 2020 due to grant funding.

A report being presented to Fort St. John City Council on Monday, is asking for direction from Council on whether to put the project on hold or proceed with construction in 2019.

The City was going to apply to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to fund 75 percent of the construction costs.  Unfortunately, the City won’t know if they receive the grant until the fall of this year and construction can’t start before the grand it awarded.

The grant could provide up to  $1,925,462 in funding for the project, but there is no guarantee that the grant will be approved.  The City has yet to announce what the total cost of the project would be.

Council will decide on Monday if construction should start in 2019 or if the project should be pushed to next year.  

The Festival Plaza will be located on the northwest corner of Centennial Park on the grounds next to 100th street and 96 Avenue. The Plaza will act as a visual entrance to the City of Fort St. John when travelling in from the south.

Adam Reaburn
Hydro study says most British Columbians unsure why Daylight Savings Time exists
Salmon habitat to recover from Trans Mountain pipeline work within 2 years: DFO

