-11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement

A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Photo by Pixabay
Home Canadian Press Crescent Point hit by one time charge, reports $2.39B fourth quarter loss
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Crescent Point hit by one time charge, reports $2.39B fourth quarter loss

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Crescent Point Energy Corp. lost $2.39 billion in its latest quarter as the company took a one-time charge related to its plant and equipment.

The oil and gas company says the loss amounted to $4.35 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $56.4 million or 10 cents per share a year earlier.

The most recent quarter included a $3.69-billion impairment charge related to plant and equipment.

- Advertisement -

On an adjusted basis, Crescent Point says it lost $16.3 million or three cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $35.1 million or six cents per share a year ago.

Production in the quarter averaged 178,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with 178,975 in the last three months of 2017.

In its outlook, Crescent Point says it is on track with its 2019 budget with expected annual average production of 170,000 to 174,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and capital spending between $1.2 billion and $1.30 billion.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFederal government pledges $49 million for $3.5 billion plastics project
Next articleOilsands producer MEG Energy posts $199M loss, vows to ship more oil by rail

RECENT STORIES

News

Water system repaired in Village of Rycroft

Scott Brooks -
RYCROFT, A.B. - Crews in the Village of Rycroft have successfully completed the repairs to the water system on...
Read more
Canadian Press

Oilsands producer MEG Energy posts $199M loss, vows to ship more oil by rail

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Oilsands producer MEG Energy says it has doubled its crude-by-rail shipments and will double them again...
Read more
Canadian Press

Federal government pledges $49 million for $3.5 billion plastics project

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A $3.5-billion project to turn Alberta propane into plastic pellets for the manufacture of consumer products...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Traffic collision on Highway 97 south of Pine Pass

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Highway 97, 8 to 10 kilometres south of the Pine Pass, between Kennedy Road and Azu Sub Road is...

2019 City of Fort St. John Community Awards

Two Elks Speed Skating members off to Canada West Short Track

Fort Nelson maternity services uncovered

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.