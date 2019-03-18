Current Load Restrictions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With temperatures rising the thaw has begun to affect the roads in which heavy vehicles and commercial transport trucks travel upon, load restrictions have started and all times are Pacific Time unless otherwise noted.
Load Restrictions within the Peace District, Service Area 21, South Peace, effective 11:59 PM PST Sunday, March 17, 2019 – 24 hours a day.
All Provincial Numbered Routes, paved or gravel – 100% Legal Axle Loading
All Provincial Side Roads, paved or gravel – 70% Legal Axel Loading except as listed below
75% Legal Axle Loading;
Backroad Road 206M (from Pederson Road 215 east to Berry Road 213A)
Berry Road 213A (from Pederson Road 206M to Road 206D)
Bessbourough Road 212 (from Highway 97 west to Mason/Semple Road 237)
Briar Ridge Road 4 (from Highway 2 to Highway 49)
Braden Road 22 (from Highway 97S to Highway 97N)
Burbee Road 12D (from Jackfish Road 12, east for 300m)
Jackfish Lake Road 12 (from Woods Road to Boysen Road 69A)
Old Alaska Highway Road 64 (from Highway 97N (north end) to Triangle Road 25)
One Island Lake Road 18 (from Highway 52E to Km 20.8)
Pederson Road 215 (from Highway 2 to Backroad Road 206M)
Triangle Rd 25 (from Old Alaska Highway Road 64 to West Coast Road 235)
100% Legal Axle Loading;
Cosins Road 213C (from Highway 49 north for 400m)Dangerous Goods Route Road 94
East Arras Road 41A (from intersection of 97S to Pumphouse Access Road 208C)
Fabric 84 Road (from highway 97S to end)
Hasler Road 26
Imperial Access Road 210 (from Washington Road 221 east to North Rolla Road 219)
Jackfish Lake Road 12 (from Highway 29N to Woods Road)
Johnson Road 232C (from Highway 97 east for 1.8km)
Lowe Road 200L
Magusin Road 245W (from Highway 97N south to the bridge just south of Parkland Road 7)
Mason/Semple Road 237
McQueens Road 210 (from North Rolla Road 219 east to Rolla Road 3)
Old Alaska Highway Road 64 (from intersection with 97N (South end) to km 3.7)
Pumphouse Access Road 208C
Ranson Road 33
Rolla Road 3
Sweetwater Road 6 (from North Rolla Road 219 to Rolla Road 3)
Upper Cutbank 13 (from Lowe 200L to Community Pasture Road 200F)
Washington Road 221 (from Highway 97 to Imperial Access Road 210)
West Fraser 89
Load Restrictions within the Peace District, Service Area 22, North Peace are effective 11:59 PM PST on Sunday, March 17, 2019 – 24 hours a day.
Please Note: All side roads within the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM – Fort Nelson) are not included in the following load restriction notice. For further information regarding load restrictions within the NRRM, please contact the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality office at (250) 774-2541.
All Provincial Numbered Routes, paved or gravel – 100% Legal Axle Loading
All Provincial Side Roads, paved or gravel – 70% Legal Axle Loading except as listed below
75% Legal Axle Loading;
Beatton River Airport Rd, from Alaska Hwy 97N north to end of road
Beryl Prairie Road 715R from intersection with Canyon Drive to Beryl Prairie Road 118
Beryl Prairie Road 118 from intersection with Beryl Prairie Road 715R to the end
Buick Creek Road 154
Cypress Creek Road 187
Farrell Creek Road 115, from intersection with Hwy 29N to Harasymyk Road
Graham River Road 123
Milligan Creek Road 137 from North Pine 259 to Peejay
Montney Highway Rd 254 from Alaska Hwy 97N east to 281 Rd
Montney Highway Rd 281 from 254 Rd north to 256 Rd
Montney Highway Rd 256 from 281 Rd east to Prespatou Rd 275
Road 265A (100th Stree! t) from 85th Avenue south to Mason Road 240
Rose Prairie Road 101 from Road 260 north to Prespatou Road 193
Siphon Creek Road 184
Stoddart Creek Road from Alaska Hwy 97N to Montney Highway 254
Schwalm Road 106 from intersection with Cassidy Road 238U to the end
Tank Farm Road 249 from Baldonnel Road to intersection with Cassidy Road 238U
Upper Halfway Road 117, from km 54.1 to the end
100% Legal Axle Loading;
103A Airport Road from Underpass Road 255 to Swanson Lumber Road 259
85th Avenue (Holloway Road # 240A) from Old Fort Road to 100th Street
240 Crossover Rd from 269 to Old Fort Rd
Baldonnel 107 Rd from Underpass 255 Rd to Tank Farm 249 Rd
Beatton/ Montney Road 271, from Highway 97 north to Montney Highway 254
Cecil Lake Road 103 from intersection with Rose Prairie Road 101 to Alberta border
Canyon Drive 520R, from intersection with Highway 29N to W.A.C. Bennett Dam
Clayhurst Road 111 from Cecil Lake Road 103! south for 19.7 km to intersection with Ferry Road 110.
Doig Road 188
East Bypass Road 146, from the Fort St John city limits to the Rose Prairie 101 Rd.
Ferry Road 110 from the intersection with Clayhurst Road 111 south 10.5 km to the Moose Mouth Bridge.
Fort Nelson Airport Connector Road 504A
Grandhaven Road 242, from Alaska Highway 97 to Riverview Road 269
Montney Highway Rd 256 from Prespatou Rd 275 to Rose Prairie Rd 101
Montney South Road 121 from Rose Prairie Road 101 west and north to Beatton/ Montney Road 271
North Pine Road 259, from Road 260 to Milligan Creek Road 137
Old Fort Road 148 from Alaska Highway 97 south to Howe Pit
Prespatou Road 193, from Montney Highway 256 north to Triad Road 169A/ Mile 30 Road 169
Riverview Road 269, from Alaska Highway 97 south to end of public road
Rose Prairie Road 101 from Fort St John city limits to intersection with Road 260
Sikanni Chief Road 517
Swanson ! Lumber Road 259, from the Fort St John city limits to the intersection with the Airport Road 103A
Toews Road 246
Underpass Road 255, from Alaska Highway 97 to Road 103A
Upper Halfway Road 117, from Alaska Highway 97 to km 54.1
Wilson Road 260A, from Rose Prairie Road 101 to Road 259
West Bypass Road 145, from the Fort St John city limits to Rose Prairie Road 101
50% Legal Axle Loading;
Mile 30 Road 169 from Kvile Rd 169C West to the Beatton River Rd 151
Triad Road 169A from Reimer Rd 171 East to the end of the right of way
The following permanent restrictions are in effect year-round;
50% Legal Axle Loading
Old Fort Rd 148 from Howe Pit to the Old Fort Loop 616B