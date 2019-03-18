Current Load Restrictions

All Provincial Numbered Routes, paved or gravel – 100% Legal Axle Loading

All Provincial Side Roads, paved or gravel – 70% Legal Axel Loading except as listed below

75% Legal Axle Loading;

Backroad Road 206M (from Pederson Road 215 east to Berry Road 213A)

Berry Road 213A (from Pederson Road 206M to Road 206D)

Bessbourough Road 212 (from Highway 97 west to Mason/Semple Road 237)

Briar Ridge Road 4 (from Highway 2 to Highway 49)

Braden Road 22 (from Highway 97S to Highway 97N)

Burbee Road 12D (from Jackfish Road 12, east for 300m)

Jackfish Lake Road 12 (from Woods Road to Boysen Road 69A)

Old Alaska Highway Road 64 (from Highway 97N (north end) to Triangle Road 25)

One Island Lake Road 18 (from Highway 52E to Km 20.8)

Pederson Road 215 (from Highway 2 to Backroad Road 206M)

Triangle Rd 25 (from Old Alaska Highway Road 64 to West Coast Road 235)

100% Legal Axle Loading;

Cosins Road 213C (from Highway 49 north for 400m) Dangerous Goods Route Road 94

East Arras Road 41A (from intersection of 97S to Pumphouse Access Road 208C)

Fabric 84 Road (from highway 97S to end)

Hasler Road 26

Imperial Access Road 210 (from Washington Road 221 east to North Rolla Road 219)

Jackfish Lake Road 12 (from Highway 29N to Woods Road)

Johnson Road 232C (from Highway 97 east for 1.8km)

Lowe Road 200L

Magusin Road 245W (from Highway 97N south to the bridge just south of Parkland Road 7)

Mason/Semple Road 237

McQueens Road 210 (from North Rolla Road 219 east to Rolla Road 3)

Old Alaska Highway Road 64 (from intersection with 97N (South end) to km 3.7)

Pumphouse Access Road 208C

Ranson Road 33

Rolla Road 3

Sweetwater Road 6 (from North Rolla Road 219 to Rolla Road 3)

Upper Cutbank 13 (from Lowe 200L to Community Pasture Road 200F)

Washington Road 221 (from Highway 97 to Imperial Access Road 210)

West Fraser 89

Load Restrictions within the Peace District, Service Area 22, North Peace are effective 11:59 PM PST on Sunday, March 17, 2019 – 24 hours a day.

Please Note: All side roads within the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM – Fort Nelson) are not included in the following load restriction notice. For further information regarding load restrictions within the NRRM, please contact the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality office at (250) 774-2541.

75% Legal Axle Loading;

Beatton River Airport Rd, from Alaska Hwy 97N north to end of road

Beryl Prairie Road 715R from intersection with Canyon Drive to Beryl Prairie Road 118

Beryl Prairie Road 118 from intersection with Beryl Prairie Road 715R to the end

Buick Creek Road 154

Cypress Creek Road 187

Farrell Creek Road 115, from intersection with Hwy 29N to Harasymyk Road

Graham River Road 123

Milligan Creek Road 137 from North Pine 259 to Peejay

Montney Highway Rd 254 from Alaska Hwy 97N east to 281 Rd

Montney Highway Rd 281 from 254 Rd north to 256 Rd

Montney Highway Rd 256 from 281 Rd east to Prespatou Rd 275

Road 265A (100th Stree! t) from 85th Avenue south to Mason Road 240

Rose Prairie Road 101 from Road 260 north to Prespatou Road 193

Siphon Creek Road 184

Stoddart Creek Road from Alaska Hwy 97N to Montney Highway 254

Schwalm Road 106 from intersection with Cassidy Road 238U to the end

Tank Farm Road 249 from Baldonnel Road to intersection with Cassidy Road 238U

Upper Halfway Road 117, from km 54.1 to the end

100% Legal Axle Loading;

103A Airport Road from Underpass Road 255 to Swanson Lumber Road 259

85th Avenue (Holloway Road # 240A) from Old Fort Road to 100th Street

240 Crossover Rd from 269 to Old Fort Rd

Baldonnel 107 Rd from Underpass 255 Rd to Tank Farm 249 Rd

Beatton/ Montney Road 271, from Highway 97 north to Montney Highway 254

Cecil Lake Road 103 from intersection with Rose Prairie Road 101 to Alberta border

Canyon Drive 520R, from intersection with Highway 29N to W.A.C. Bennett Dam

Clayhurst Road 111 from Cecil Lake Road 103! south for 19.7 km to intersection with Ferry Road 110.

Doig Road 188

East Bypass Road 146, from the Fort St John city limits to the Rose Prairie 101 Rd.

Ferry Road 110 from the intersection with Clayhurst Road 111 south 10.5 km to the Moose Mouth Bridge.

Fort Nelson Airport Connector Road 504A

Grandhaven Road 242, from Alaska Highway 97 to Riverview Road 269

Montney Highway Rd 256 from Prespatou Rd 275 to Rose Prairie Rd 101

Montney South Road 121 from Rose Prairie Road 101 west and north to Beatton/ Montney Road 271

North Pine Road 259, from Road 260 to Milligan Creek Road 137

Old Fort Road 148 from Alaska Highway 97 south to Howe Pit

Prespatou Road 193, from Montney Highway 256 north to Triad Road 169A/ Mile 30 Road 169

Riverview Road 269, from Alaska Highway 97 south to end of public road

Rose Prairie Road 101 from Fort St John city limits to intersection with Road 260

Sikanni Chief Road 517

Swanson ! Lumber Road 259, from the Fort St John city limits to the intersection with the Airport Road 103A

Toews Road 246

Underpass Road 255, from Alaska Highway 97 to Road 103A

Upper Halfway Road 117, from Alaska Highway 97 to km 54.1

Wilson Road 260A, from Rose Prairie Road 101 to Road 259

West Bypass Road 145, from the Fort St John city limits to Rose Prairie Road 101

50% Legal Axle Loading;

Mile 30 Road 169 from Kvile Rd 169C West to the Beatton River Rd 151

Triad Road 169A from Reimer Rd 171 East to the end of the right of way

The following permanent restrictions are in effect year-round;

50% Legal Axle Loading

Old Fort Rd 148 from Howe Pit to the Old Fort Loop 616B