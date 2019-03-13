1.2 C
Dawson Creek RCMP seek assistance in locating stolen copper wire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in attempting to locate stolen property from an oil well site.

On February 22, RCMP received a report of stolen property from an oil well site near One Island Lake, B.C.

According to the affected company, 150 feet of copper wire and two twelve volt deep cycle batteries were stolen from the site. The batteries were Magnavolt brand.

The company claims that approximately $5000 worth of items were stolen from the well site.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

