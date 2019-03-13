1.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
News

Dawson Creek seeks assistance with Pedestrian Hit and Run

Tracy Teves
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in relation to a pedestrian hit and run.

On Saturday, January 26th, 2019, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a pedestrian being struck on Hwy 2 near Jabs Corner. Officers arrived on scene and noted a male with injuries was located in the northbound ditch on Hwy 2.

The male provided to the RCMP that he was walking home along the highway when he was struck by the passenger side of a vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and the male witnessed taillights driving off towards Dawson Creek.

The male was taken to the hospital due to his injuries and was released shortly afterwards.

It is suspected that the vehicle was a darker coloured Volkswagen car due to evidence located on the scene, according to the RCMP.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

