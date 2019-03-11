Dawson Creek Senior Canucks lead NPHL Finals 1-0

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Game one of the NPHL finals took place in Dawson Creek on Saturday as the Senior Canucks were host to the Grande Prairie Athletics.

The Canucks took an early lead and continued to carry that lead right up until the end of the night, winning the game 3-1 over the Athletics.

Dawson Creek currently leads the series 1-0.

- Advertisement -

According to NPHL.com, it was the 100th game between the two rivals in playoff and regular season history.

With the win and a 1-0 lead in the NPHL final, the Canucks lead the all-time series between the clubs 51-49.

Game two of the finals take place Tuesday, March 12, in Grande Prairie. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.