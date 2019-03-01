Dawson Creek to take on Manning tonight for game four of the playoffs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Senior Canucks are in Manning tonight as they take on the Comets for game four of the NPHL playoffs.

On Tuesday, February 26, in game three of the playoffs, the Canucks beat the Comets in a close game of 3-2.

Currently, in the series, the Cancuks are 3-0 over the Comets.

If the Comets do not win this game, they will be shut out of the playoffs.

Last night, February 28, the Grande Prairie Athletics were home as they hosted the Falher Pirates for game four of the series. The Athletics beat the Pirates 7-5.

The Athletics currently lead the series 3-1 over the Pirates.