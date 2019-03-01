-21 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Source Dawson Creek Canucks Facebook
Home Sports Dawson Creek to take on Manning tonight for game four of the...
Sports

Dawson Creek to take on Manning tonight for game four of the playoffs

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Senior Canucks are in Manning tonight as they take on the Comets for game four of the NPHL playoffs.

On Tuesday, February 26, in game three of the playoffs, the Canucks beat the Comets in a close game of 3-2.

Currently, in the series, the Cancuks are 3-0 over the Comets.

- Advertisement -

If the Comets do not win this game, they will be shut out of the playoffs.

Last night, February 28, the Grande Prairie Athletics were home as they hosted the Falher Pirates for game four of the series. The Athletics beat the Pirates 7-5.

The Athletics currently lead the series 3-1 over the Pirates.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleRed Cross Swim Lessons opens March 18
Next articleMinor electrical fire at Staples on Friday morning

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Red Cross Swim Lessons opens March 18

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration for the Red Cross swim lessons opens on March 18, 2019.According to City...
Read more
Sports

Ladies Only Swim on March 8

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - March 8 is National Women's Day and the City of Fort St. John Recreation...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies to host North Peace Navigators tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting the North Peace Navigators for the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern Heath says there are no confirmed cases of Measles in...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With recent public notices of Measle outbreaks in Washington State, Vancouver and Edmonton, there has been a rise of...

Minor electrical fire at Staples on Friday morning

Dawson Creek to take on Manning tonight for game four of...

Red Cross Swim Lessons opens March 18

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.