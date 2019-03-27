8.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Sports

Dawson Creek wins 8-2 over Williams Lake in game one of Coy Cup

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game one of the 2019 Coy Cup took place Tuesday afternoon with the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks taking on the Williams Lake Stampeders.

Right off from the start, the Canucks dominated the game over the Stampeders with a score of 6-2 by the end of the second period.

In the end, the Canucks managed to win the game 8-2 over the Stampeders.

Up next, game two of the Coy Cup takes place tonight, Tuesday, as the Fort St. John Flyers host the Prince Rupert Rampage. Opening ceremonies will be taking place prior to the game, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

You can listen to the Flyers Coy Cup games live on 100.1 Moose FM or through the online player.

The 2019 Coy Cup takes place March 26 to the 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Tickets are available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting at noon.

Here is the full 2019 Coy Cup schedule:

Official 2019 Coy Cup Schedule. Source FSJ Flyers

