FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game three of the NPHL finals took place in Dawson Creek on Wednesday night as the Canucks were host to the Grande Prairie Athletics.

The Canucks had home advantage and managed to beat the Athletics with a win of 4-1.

The Canucks now lead the series two games to one.

- Advertisement -

The teams now have a couple of days to recover before game four in Grande Prairie on Saturday, March 16.