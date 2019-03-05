-11 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
The Taylor District office. File photo
District of Taylor approves purchase of new Fire Engine

Scott Brooks
TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent District of Taylor Council Meeting, Council made the approval to purchase a new fire engine.

The new fire engine will be a 2020 Pierce Enforcer Top Mount Enclosed Pumper Apparatus, which will be manufactured by Commercial Emergency Equipment Ltd.

The cost of the engine is not to exceed the amount of $849,971.72 CAD, including PST.

Fire Chief, Steve Byford, says he and his committee ensured that they were getting the best engine for the District’s needs and not to spend money on unnecessary equipment.

“We really made sure that we went through this product, getting the best equipment we can while at the same time not to waste District money on something we really don’t need.”

The District had set aside $850,000 for the purchase of a new fire engine.

In January, Council approved a Request for Proposal to replace Engine 11.

The District purchased Engine 11, a Freightliner Triple Combination Pumper, in 1997 and is now nearing the end of life for the purpose of public use.

Also at the meeting, Byford made some suggestions as to what to do with Engine 11 once it is retired.

One of the suggestions Byford presented, rather than to sell it, is to keep it as a back-up to the new engine.

Byford says it really wouldn’t be in the District’s interest to sell it, as the engine’s resale value wouldn’t be high due to its age and wear.

“There is the possibility of making some money, I wouldn’t get your hopes up in making a lot, but my recommendation, personally, is we can keep it in the District and utilize it for Public Works and as a back up for ourselves.”

The District will purchase the new engine this year and expects it to be in operation by 2020.

