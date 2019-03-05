-12.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
District of Taylor Council during a meeting on March 4, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News District of Taylor Council finalizes 2019 Budget
News

District of Taylor Council finalizes 2019 Budget

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent Committee of the Whole Meeting, District of Taylor Council has finalized the 2019 Budget.

The $15.9 million Budget is part of the District’s Proposed 2019-2023 Finance Plan.

As directed by Council in early February, the proposed 2019-2023 Finance Plan does not utilize reserves for Capital expenditures other than those already committed by Council.

- Advertisement -

In the report to the Committee, Director of Financial Services, Michael McPhail, says some additional refinements were made to the proposed Finance Plan, which includes an increased tax revenue of $16,000.

“If you look at the revenues from the previous plan, as presented, it increases tax revenues by $16,000.”

The District’s operating budget is expected to be $8.9 million for 2019.

The total operating expenses for 2019 is expected to be $6.9 million.

Also budgeted to the District, is $8.7 million in capital spending.

While the Budget has been finalized, there are some details that may need to be tweaked before the public meeting to include future spending for items such as the replacement of a compressor for the Fire Department.

The 2019 Budget public meeting is taking place on March 18, at 7:00 p.m., at the District of Taylor Council Chambers.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleHuskies win game three of semi-finals over Navigators
Next articleBrooks Whopper Wednesday, March 6th, 2019

RECENT STORIES

News

Brooks Whopper Wednesday, March 6th, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Burger King at the Gateway Plaza is celebrating 'Brooks Whopper Wednesday' where a portion...
Read more
News

Lots of opportunities to help at the North Peace BC SPCA

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace BC SPCA (NPBCSPCA) needs your help to ensure the operations and...
Read more
News

RCMP investigate theft of a white Chevrolet Cavalier

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP received a report of a stolen 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

RCMP investigate theft of a white Chevrolet Cavalier

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP received a report of a stolen 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier from the Totem Mall parking...

Food safety training program cancelled

Village of Rycroft remains in State of Local Emergency and Boil...

B.C.’s tax on new natural gas investments among highest in North...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.