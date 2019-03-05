District of Taylor Council finalizes 2019 Budget

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent Committee of the Whole Meeting, District of Taylor Council has finalized the 2019 Budget.

The $15.9 million Budget is part of the District’s Proposed 2019-2023 Finance Plan.

As directed by Council in early February, the proposed 2019-2023 Finance Plan does not utilize reserves for Capital expenditures other than those already committed by Council.

In the report to the Committee, Director of Financial Services, Michael McPhail, says some additional refinements were made to the proposed Finance Plan, which includes an increased tax revenue of $16,000.

“If you look at the revenues from the previous plan, as presented, it increases tax revenues by $16,000.”

The District’s operating budget is expected to be $8.9 million for 2019.

The total operating expenses for 2019 is expected to be $6.9 million.

Also budgeted to the District, is $8.7 million in capital spending.

While the Budget has been finalized, there are some details that may need to be tweaked before the public meeting to include future spending for items such as the replacement of a compressor for the Fire Department.

The 2019 Budget public meeting is taking place on March 18, at 7:00 p.m., at the District of Taylor Council Chambers.