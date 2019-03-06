Doig River First Nation Treaty Land Entitlement – Open House

ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. – The BC Government shares they want to keep the public and stakeholders informed throughout the negotiation and implementation of Treaty Land Entitlement with opportunities to ask questions and provide feedback.

There will be an Open House, Saturday, March 9th, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon at the Rose Prairie Community Centre. The public is invited to learn about the work so far and what is to come.

Eight First Nations communities in the Northeast are signatures to Treaty 8;

Blueberry

Doig River

Fort Nelson

Halfway River

McLeod Lake

Prophet

Saulteau

West Moberly

According to the B.C. Government, it is their duty to uphold the honour of the crown and implement historic treaties in ways that are generous, fair and just as they are seeking to provide lands which have been owed to Treaty 8 First Nations for more than 100 years.

Treaty Land Entitlement claims in B.C. are intended to honour treaty rights by settling the land debt owed to First Nations shared the Government.

For more information, contact Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.