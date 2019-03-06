FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Queens and Kings will be stepping forward for the ‘Don’t Be a Drag, Just be a Queen” Fundraiser for the North Peace BC SPCA.

This fabulous night of Drag performers will showcase glamorous gowns, drama and sass with full attitude from this night full of dance and lip syncing, Thursday, March 28th from 8 pm to 12 pm at Casey’s Pub

Featuring Queen Mona Lotz (Tyler Linehan) as host for the evening who is said to be performing up to 8 numbers. There will be performances from other local Queens and a King.

- Advertisement -

This fun provocative evening is in support and all funds raised going towards the local North Peace BC SPCA. As Linehan used to volunteer for the organization he shares it is important and good work to help out the animals as he is an animal lover himself.

There will be a silent auction in which Linehan shares has a variety of items donated by different local businesses so there will be something for everybody to bid upon and compete as that is what Queens are known for.

Cost of tickets for the show are $15 in advance and $20 at the door yet Linehan warns the tickets are close to selling out and he was not anticipating the reaction he has received and the excitement for the event.

This evening has created an opportunity for local performers to come out and celebrate as Linehan likes to support people to “Exceed their limits,” in his words.

Although Fort St. John has had Queens travel from other parts of the world to perform here, what makes this night special is that the talent will be local. “Let’s bring out the fun side and not let them be afraid to be themselves,” said Linehan.

Linehan is excited to share this show with the community as he understands it is not something people get to see every day.

To donate or to RSVP contact Tyler at (250) 271 – 0301.

To view FB Event Page; CLICK HERE