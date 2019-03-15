3.4 C
Duncan Cran Elementary School
News

Duncan Cran Elementary to receive funding for playground equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Duncan Cran Elementary School will be receiving $105,000 for a new accessible playground.

This funding is part of a program from the Provincial Government that aims to deliver healthier, more accessible learning environments for kids while reducing pressure on parents to fundraise.

Duncan Cran Principal, Griff Peet, says he is excited about what this announcement means for students at the school.

“I think this is a great opportunity for full inclusion of our students at Duncan Cran School.”

The Playground Equipment Program invested $5 million in 50 new playgrounds in 34 School Districts around B.C., including 30 universally accessible playgrounds.

According to the Government, the playgrounds will be built over the next six months and are expected to be ready for kids to play on in fall 2019.

