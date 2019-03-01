-21 C
Eagle Vision is holding open auditions
Eagle Vision is holding open auditions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Eagle Vision is looking to build a database of acting, modelling and voice talent in the Peace Region for future commercials and films.

Auditions are being held at the North Peace Cultural Centre as an open call for anyone to try out on Wednesday, March 13th from 9 am – 8 pm.

Everyone will be required to read one of the two short scripts as this is a cold read you will not be required to memorize them.

All participants will receive a free headshot session on the day of the Auditions.

Script 1
http://tinyurl.com/y6rd5jwr

Why would Andy want you?! Look at you! You’re a Buzz Lightyear! Any other toy would give up its moving parts just to be you! You’ve got wings! You glow in the dark! You talk! Your helmet does that, that, that whoosh thing! You are a cool toy! As a matter of fact, you’re too cool. I mean, what chance does a toy like me have against a Buzz Lightyear action figure? Why would Andy ever want to play with me, when he’s got you? I’m the one that should be strapped to that rocket.

Script 2
http://tinyurl.com/yydpmg8c

Then, what shall we die for? You will listen to me! (shouting) Listen! The Brethren will still be looking here, to us, to theBlack Pearl, to lead. And what will they see? Frightened bilge rats aboard a derelict ship? No. No, they will see free men and freedom! And what the enemy will see is the flash of our cannons. They will hear the ring of our swords, and they will know what we can do. By the sweat of our brows and the strength of our backs, and the courage of our hearts. Gentlemen. Hoist the colours!

You can also book a time for an Audition on March 13th, by e-mail; [email protected]

To view Eagle Vision Video Production FB Page; CLICK HERE 

 

