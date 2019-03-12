Early Years Health Round-Up at Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Early Years Health Round-Up is on Wednesday, March 13th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Totem Mall for the free event for children aged 0-5 years.

The Family Friendly Coalition, Children First and Success by 6 are coming together to help parents connect directly with local community experts. With interactive booths set up, parents can learn about their children’s development progress.

Things parents will be able to learn about include;

Dental Checks

Hearing Information

Vision Information

Early Literacy Activities

Infant Development Information

Resource and Community Information

Development Questionaire

Childcare Information

The goal of the event is to help provide;

-Increase universal screening options for 0-5-year-olds

-Connect parents with existing community resources

-Raise awareness about the importance of the early years

This FREE event will have face painting, prizes galore and answers to your questions.

For more information check out fsj.familyfriendlycommunit y.ca or call 250.785.5701

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE