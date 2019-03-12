-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
News

Early Years Health Round-Up at Totem Mall

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Early Years Health Round-Up is on Wednesday, March 13th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Totem Mall for the free event for children aged 0-5 years.

The Family Friendly Coalition, Children First and Success by 6 are coming together to help parents connect directly with local community experts. With interactive booths set up, parents can learn about their children’s development progress.

Things parents will be able to learn about include;

  •  Dental Checks
  •  Hearing Information
  •  Vision Information
  •  Early Literacy Activities
  •  Infant Development Information
  •  Resource and Community Information
  •  Development Questionaire
  •  Childcare Information
The goal of the event is to help provide;

-Increase universal screening options for 0-5-year-olds
-Connect parents with existing community resources
-Raise awareness about the importance of the early years

This FREE event will have face painting, prizes galore and answers to your questions.

For more information check out fsj.familyfriendlycommunity.ca or call 250.785.5701

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

 

 

