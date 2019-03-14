Econoline Crush at the Lido Theatre

The LIDO is excited to host Vancouver 90’s rockers Econoline Crush for a show Friday, May 24th, 2019. Catch them live as they play all their hits like “Sparkle and Shine”, “All That You Are”, and “You Don’t Know What It’s Like”. Local rockers StarSail will be opening the show.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 18th at www.thelido.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source

Doors open at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Ticket Cost

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 18th at 10 am

$33.50 – General

$39.00 – Reserved

(Plus applicable service fees)