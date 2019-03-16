Edmonton Police issue Amber Alert for 8 year-old

UPDATE as of 11pm pacific – They are now believed to be travelling in a 2002 Buick Century with Alberta plate M A E 9 0 3 in the Calgary, Alberta area. It is believed that Noah is in imminent danger.

ORIGINAL STORY – EDMONTON, A.B. – Edmonton Police have issued an amber alert for 8-year-old Noah Ducharme.

Police say he was taken from Waverley Elementary School in Edmonton at 2:50 p.m. mountain time. Noah is described as age 8, male, 4 FT., 70 lbs, short brown hair, wearing a dark green hoodie, light coloured jeans, yellow and black Nike prescription glasses.

Police believe Noah was abducted by his mother Brianne Hjalte described as age 31, Indigenous female, 5 FT., 7 inches, 180 lbs, dark shoulder length hair, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants.

They left the area on foot westbound on 89 avenue.

Police say they are travelling in a 2008 Silver, Jeep Patriot with Alberta plate Z W K 8 4 4. It is believed that Noah is in imminent danger.

Do not approach the suspect. Please call the Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 if you have any information.