Speed skating. Photo credit: Elk Speed Skating Facebook page.
Sports

Elks Speed Skaters off to Calgary this weekend for Grand Prix

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two members from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club are off to Calgary this weekend for the 2019 Olympic Oval Grand Prix Long Track Competitions.

Brooke Braun and Hannah North will be representing Fort St. John at the Grand Prix event.

Elks Coach, Richard Stickle, says the Grand Prix is a non-age class long track competition for older skaters looking to make times.

“It’s a long track competition and it’s not an age class like Provincials. It’s a lot of older skaters trying to make times. So they (Braun and North) will be skating against 20-year-olds. So just to try to improve your times from last year.”

The 2019 Olympic Oval Grand Prix Long Track Competitions is taking place March 8 to the 10 in Calgary.

For more information, you can visit the Competition’s website.

