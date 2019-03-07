-11 C
A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
News

Enhancements to Heritage Conservation in B.C. with changes to their Act

Avatar Tracy Teves
VICTORIA, B.C. – Greater protection for areas with heritage and archeological values in the province.

The Government shared amendments that were made to the Heritage Conservation Act, introduced on March 6, 2019. Changes announced make targeted improvements to the act in order to significantly increase its effectiveness.  The Act had always meant to facilitate the protection and conservation of heritage and archeological sites in B.C., yet had not been updated in 20 years.

“The changes we are making today will enable us to take more decisive action to conserve heritage and archeology sites and objects,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Strengthening protection for archeological sites also acts on our commitment to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

According to the Government, under the proposed changes;

  •   People will be legally required to report discoveries of specified sites or objects with potential heritage value.
  •   A person may be required to obtain and pay for a heritage inspection or investigation prior to obtaining a permit to alter a heritage site in some circumstances. For example, if a person wants to alter a site to develop land, but there is little or no information about the site, they may be required to complete archeological studies to gather required information.
  •   The ministry will have enhanced powers to refuse, amend, suspend and cancel permits.
  •   Compliance and enforcement tools will be improved.

The amendments also bring B.C.’s heritage legislation into alignment with other jurisdictions. While changes to reporting requirements will come into effect through regulation, expected within the next year, the remainder of the changes will come into effect when the bill receives royal assent.

 

