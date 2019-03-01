Environment Canada releases temperatures for February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has released temperatures for the month of February for British Columbia.

According to Environment Canada Fort St. John saw an average temperature of -19.2°C in February, that is -9.6°C below the monthly norm. This temperature is the fourth coldest since record keeping began in 1942.

The coldest February on record for Fort St. John was in 1979 with an average temperature of -26.3°C.

- Advertisement -

Fort Nelson saw a decrease in temperatures with an average of -18.6°C, which is -3.5°C below normal temperatures.

To the south, Prince George experienced the biggest temperature difference, provincially, of -12.5°C below the monthly norm with an average temperature of -17.5°C for February. The monthly norm is -5.0°C.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Matt MacDonald, says it isn’t unheard of to experience a couple of arctic blasts, but he does say it was quite exceptional to experience a constant persistence of arctic air.

“It’s not out of the ordinary to see one or two arctic outbreaks, in the month of February, but what was exceptional this month was just the persistence of the arctic air.”

MacDonald says we are expected to see temperatures rise to warmer levels by March 10.