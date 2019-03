VANCOUVER, B.C. – An application was filed for an Environmental Assessment Certificate with the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for the Tilbury Pacific LNG marine jetty on the Fraser River in Delta, B.C.

The proposal to build and the filing of the application can start a new public consultation period.

WesPac Midstream shares -Vancouver’s Tilbury Pacific would be a vital link in the West Coast LNG supply chain delivering low-emission fuel to a new generation of coastal and ocean-going shipping. It would also have the capability to supply bulk shipments of B.C.-produced LNG to customers across the Pacific and along the West Coast.

“The world is turning to natural gas as an energy alternative to coal and oil,” said Peter Gallenberger, Tilbury Pacific project manager. “Exporting LNG through the Tilbury Pacific jetty will help support the environmental goals of countries that lack Canada’s wealth of energy options, while also helping the shipping industry as it shifts from bunker fuel to natural gas.”

The outlook for LNG has been positively shifted by the market in recent years as the need for a low-emission fuel is growing shares WesPac as global demand has surged as countries look to reduce their reliance on coal and oil for fuel. Tilbury Pacific would have the capability to supply bulk shipments of LNG and connect customers overseas with Canada’s extensive natural gas reserves.

A new global cap on sulphur emissions is being introduced by the International Maritime Organization in 2020 that will encourage more shipping companies to switch their fleets from bunker fuel to natural gas. Tilbury Pacific is positioned to play a key role in supplying LNG-fuelled ships in the Pacific Northwest region and trans-Pacific ships.

Over the last year, WesPac has been planning and refining the Tilbury Pacific project and say there have been a number of changes to the proposed design as a result of feedback from the public, Indigenous communities and potential customers.

These changes include;