Expansion to LNG Canada to be decided by 2025

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Royal Dutch Shell and its partners have up until 2025 to decide to double the capacity of the massive liquefied natural gas export terminal that is being built in Western Canada.

According to a report on boereport.com, the $31 billion LNG Canada project last October became the first major project in five years to be approved, with first exports of the super-chilled fuel planned for 2025.

The report also says the second phase of the project will include two new processing lines known as trains that will double the plant’s capacity to 28 million tonnes of LNG per year.

LNG Canada CEO, Andy Calitz, says the expansion decision on phase two will be made before the plant’s initial production starts.

The full report can be read here.

