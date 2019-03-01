-25.3 C
Extreme cold warning issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the B.C. Peace.

The temperature will fall throughout the day Friday to minus 25. Overnight Friday into Saturday, the cold mixed with light arctic winds will produce wind chill temperatures near minus 40.

Expect much of the same on Saturday morning with highs of minus 19, but with the wind, it will feel at times more like minus 40.

The forecast shows temperatures should increase next week with highs of minus 6 and 5.

See the full warning below.

Warnings
3:39 AM PST Friday 01 March 2019
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River
B.C. South Peace River
A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

With arctic air now settled over the Peace Region, light northerly winds will persist tonight to produce wind chill values near minus 40 overnight and Saturday morning.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

