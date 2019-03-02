Extreme Cold warning to continue through the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The cold weather the region experienced in February continues into March with another extreme cold warning.

An arctic air mass has settled over the B.C. and Alberta Peace Region. Light winds produced wind chill values near minus 40 overnight. The high should be minus 24 on Saturday, and the temperature and wind chill will increase overnight into Sunday.

The forecast calls for a high of minus 14. Wind chill minus 39 in the Sunday morning and minus 20 in the afternoon.

Next week Fort St. John will see highs of minus 10 to minus 6.

Warnings

7:42 AM PST Saturday 02 March 2019

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

With arctic air now settled over the Peace Region, light northerly winds have produced wind chill values near minus 40 overnight. Temperatures will rise this morning but fall again tonight with wind chill values approaching minus 40.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.