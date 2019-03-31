Family safe after landslide takes out their home near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – The McKay family is saying thank you after a landslide had them evacuate from their home.

The family of seven was forced from their home on Highway 29 south near Chetwynd after a bank had fallen 100 metres. After they left, the landslide took out the family home. The family left before the Peace River Regional District issued an evacuation order on March 25, 2019.

- Advertisement -

The family evacuated with the help of Amber, and Jed Franklin and local Emergency Social Services volunteers in Chetwynd helped the McKays find a new place to stay.

Emergency BC gave them temporary lodging and supplies in a local motel as they recoiled from losing their rental home.

The family of Mom and Dad and seven (7) children have found a solution to their housing needs and would like to thank all persons, groups, the PRRD who coordinated the formal evacuation notice and the kind workers of Emerg BC and the many who have assisted and showed concern.

The area remains under an evacuation order issued by the PRRD.