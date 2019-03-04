Farm Credit Canada AgriSpirit Fund now open for applications

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN – Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is accepting applications from registered charities and non-profit organizations in rural Canada.

The FCC AgriSpirit Fund will award $1.5 million in funding this year.

March 29th, 2019 is the deadline to submit an application and the chosen projects will be announced in August.

Eligibility requirements, past projects and online application; CLICK HERE

FCC has awarded rural community groups for the past 15 years between $5,000 and $25,000 for various community improvement initiatives.

The goal of the funding this year is to support key projects that enhance the lives of residents or contribute to sustainability in communities. Examples include capital expenditures on equipment purchase and installation, energy efficient building improvements and repairs and purchasing rescue and fire equipment.

Since 2004 the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported over 1,170 capital projects in rural Canada totaling $13.5 million in donations.