Festival Plaza project to be postponed until 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent City of Fort St. John Council meeting, Council has decided to postpone the Festival Plaza project until 2020.

The decision to postpone the project was made due to the uncertainty of funding.

The City was going to apply to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to fund 75 percent of the construction costs. Unfortunately, the City won’t know if they receive the grant until the fall of this year and construction can’t start before the grant is awarded.

The grant could provide up to $1,925,462 in funding for the project, but there is no guarantee that the grant will be approved. The City has yet to announce what the total cost of the project would be.

The project was originally scheduled to start in the spring of 2019 and was to be completed by the fall.

The Festival Plaza will be located on the northwest corner of Centennial Park on the grounds next to 100th street and 96 Avenue. The Plaza will act as a visual entrance to the City of Fort St. John when travelling in from the south.