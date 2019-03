FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Five Star Boxing Academy are in Richmond for the Pre Nationals Provincial team training camp.

Brayden Sims, Lincoln Pomeroy, and Nick Young are participating at the camp from March 18 to the 22.

According to Five Star Coach, Justin Donally, the camp consists of sparring, technical training, mental training and athlete performance testing.

Over 50 provincial team athletes and coaches from all over the Province are at the camp.