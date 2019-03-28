2.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Flyers took on the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks in game four of the 2019 Coy Cup. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Flyers battle to win game four over of Coy Cup over Canucks
Sports

Flyers battle to win game four over of Coy Cup over Canucks

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were host to the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Wednesday night in game four of the 2019 Coy Cup.

Prior to puck drop, a ceremony was held to retire Rob Alexander’s jersey #10. Rob’s wife, Donna, and family were on hand to celebrate the jersey retirement.

- Advertisement -

The Fort St. John Flyers retire Rob Alexander’s jersey #10 prior to the puck drop of game four of Coy Cup. Photo by Scott BrooksThe first period was a bit of a battle for the Flyers as they had a hard time keeping control of the puck.

At 6:58 remaining in the period, the Canucks would score a goal making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

By the end of the first, the score was 1-0 against the Flyers.

In the second period, the Flyers continued to have a tough time scoring a goal.

Eventually, at 23 seconds left in the period, Reid Campbell would score a goal with assists by Robbie Sidhu and Jeff Shipton making the score tied at one apiece heading into the third period.

At 1:05 into the third period, Rick Cleaver would score a goal with an assist by Joey Massingham making the score 2-1 over the Canucks.

Then with 6:06 remaining in the frame, Robbie Sidhu would make an unassisted goal making the score 3-1.

The Flyers were able to hold off the Cancuks for the rest of the period, winning the game 3-1 over Dawson Creek.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says the outcome of the game is what he had expected.

“It’s what I expected; it honestly was. I was looking forward to tonight with Dawson, two unreal teams, and it was a close game. Just the way it should have been.”

Up next, game five of the Coy Cup takes place tomorrow, Thursday, as the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks take on the Prince Rupert Rampage with puck drop at 3:00 p.m.

You can listen to the Flyers Coy Cup games live on 100.1 Moose FM or through the online player.

The 2019 Coy Cup runs now until March 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Tickets are available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting at noon.

Here is the full Coy Cup Schedule:

Official 2019 Coy Cup Schedule. Source FSJ Flyers

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleStampeders win over Rampage in game three of Coy Cup

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Stampeders win over Rampage in game three of Coy Cup

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Williams Lake Stampeders took on the Prince Rupert Rampage on Wednesday afternoon for...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Curling Club to hold Fundraiser on April 27

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding a fundraiser on April 27.As...
Read more
Sports

Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens April 2

Scott Brooks -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Registration for the 2019 Emperor's Challenge will be open on April 2. The Emperor’s Challenge is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta Liberal leader would give municipalities veto over oil and gas...

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan says he would give municipalities a veto over oil and gas drilling within their boundaries if...

Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens April 2

Gas prices expected to rise as of April 1

Leader of the Liberal Party speaks on caribou recovery efforts

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.