Flyers battle to win game four over of Coy Cup over Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were host to the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Wednesday night in game four of the 2019 Coy Cup.

Prior to puck drop, a ceremony was held to retire Rob Alexander’s jersey #10. Rob’s wife, Donna, and family were on hand to celebrate the jersey retirement.

The Fort St. John Flyers retire Rob Alexander’s jersey #10 prior to the puck drop of game four of Coy Cup. Photo by Scott BrooksThe first period was a bit of a battle for the Flyers as they had a hard time keeping control of the puck.

At 6:58 remaining in the period, the Canucks would score a goal making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

By the end of the first, the score was 1-0 against the Flyers.

In the second period, the Flyers continued to have a tough time scoring a goal.

Eventually, at 23 seconds left in the period, Reid Campbell would score a goal with assists by Robbie Sidhu and Jeff Shipton making the score tied at one apiece heading into the third period.

At 1:05 into the third period, Rick Cleaver would score a goal with an assist by Joey Massingham making the score 2-1 over the Canucks.

Then with 6:06 remaining in the frame, Robbie Sidhu would make an unassisted goal making the score 3-1.

The Flyers were able to hold off the Cancuks for the rest of the period, winning the game 3-1 over Dawson Creek.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says the outcome of the game is what he had expected.

“It’s what I expected; it honestly was. I was looking forward to tonight with Dawson, two unreal teams, and it was a close game. Just the way it should have been.”

Up next, game five of the Coy Cup takes place tomorrow, Thursday, as the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks take on the Prince Rupert Rampage with puck drop at 3:00 p.m.

You can listen to the Flyers Coy Cup games live on 100.1 Moose FM or through the online player.

The 2019 Coy Cup runs now until March 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Tickets are available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting at noon.

Here is the full Coy Cup Schedule: