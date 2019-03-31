4 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, March 30, 2019
After a good fight, the Flyers would fall to the Canucks 4-2, making the Canucks the 2019 Coy Cup Champions. Photo by Scott Brooks
Flyers fall to Canucks in Coy Cup finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers took on the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Saturday night in the Coy Cup finals.

It was an intense battle of the puck for the Flyers throughout the first period.

At 4:51 into the game, the Canucks would score on the Flyers making the score 1-0.

By the end of the first frame, the Flyers would trail the Canucks 2-0.

At 2:31 into the second period, the Canucks would score a goal on the Flyers making it 3-0.

Then at 5:13 into the frame, Tanner LeSann would score on a power play with assists by Evan Campbell and Ryan Carter making the score 3-1.

At 6:22 into the period, Rick Cleaver would score a goal with a feed from Tanner LeSann and Joey Massingham making it one goal behind the Canucks at 3-2.

Throughout most of the third period, the Flyers kept battling the Canucks in hopes of trying to score more goals.

At 7:20 remaining in the period, Joey Massingham would receive a two-minute penalty.

During this time, the Canucks would take advantage of the power play making the score 4-2.

After a good fight, the Flyers would fall to the Canucks 4-2, making the Canucks the 2019 Coy Cup Champions.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says despite the loss, his team played really good.

“I honestly thought the guys played really good. It was a great game to watch.”

The Flyers had won all three games prior to the finals.

