Flyers heading to Coy Cup finals after beating Stampeders

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers took on the Williams Lake Stampeders on Thursday night in game six of the 2019 Coy Cup.

Prior to puck drop, the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were honoured for their recent claim of the Provincial title as part of a pre-game ceremony.

The Flyers had a tough time keeping control of the puck during the first period.

At 7:57 remaining in the frame, the game was temporarily on pause as they fixed an issue with the boards.

Then at 4:14 left in the period, the Stampeders scored a goal making the score 1-0.

At 7:00 into the second period, Rick Cleaver would score a goal with assists by Sam Brennan and Justin Fillon making the score tied at one apiece.

Then at 7:04 left in the frame, Evan Campbell would score on a power play with a feed from Ryan Carter and Tanner LeSann making the score 2-1.

Then with 3:56 remaining in the period, the Stampeders would score a goal making the score tied at two apiece.

At 30 seconds into period three, Ryan Carter would score a goal with assists by Daylen Pearson and Rylan Sideroff making the score 3-2.

Then at 1:15 into the frame, the Stampeders would score a goal, tying up the score once again at three apiece.

With 9:01 remaining in the period, the Stampeders would score another goal making it 4-3 over the Flyers.

Then at 6:12 left in the frame, Rick Cleaver would score his second goal of the night on a power play with a feed from Adam Horst Jeff Shipton making the score tied at four apiece.

At 4:59 remaining in the game, Ryan Carter would score his second goal of the night, unassisted, making the score 5-4.

Then with 4:20 left in the game, Rick Cleaver would score his third goal of the night with assists by Robbie Sidhu and Tanner LeSann making it a 6-4 over the Stampeders.

To top it off, Adam Horst would score a goal with 30.5 seconds left in the game with an assist by Ryan Carter making the final score 7-4 over Williams Lake.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says he his excited for the finals.

“I’m excited for Saturday, bring on whoever!”

The Flyers are now headed to the Coy Cup finals on Saturday and will be waiting to see who they face once the semi-finals are complete.

Up next, the semi-finals will be taking place on Friday as the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks take on the Williams Lake Stampeders. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Tickets are available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting at noon.