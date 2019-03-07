Flyers to hold Coy Cup Raffle with over $4000 worth in prizes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are holding a Coy Cup Raffle in an effort to raise funds as they host the 2019 Coy Cup later this month.

The raffle prizes are worth over $4,000 and include:

First prize – $2,500 travel voucher

Second prize – $1,000 Back Country gift certificate donated by Swamp Donkey Oil Field Services

Third prize – $500 Amazon gift card donated by Swamp Donkey Oil Field Services

Fourth prize – $250 iTunes gift card

Senior Flyers President, Paul van Nostrand, says this raffle is another great way to support the Flyers.

“It’s another fundraiser and the tickets are pretty inexpensive, so, hopefully, the community will support it.”

Raffles tickets can be purchased now until the night of the final Coy Cup game on March 30, 2019, with the draw taking place that night.

To purchase raffle tickets, you can buy them for $5 from Flyers players and team executives or from Ernie’s Sports Experts, located in the Totem Mall.

The 2019 Coy Cup takes place March 26 to the 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Coy Cup ticket packages can be purchased at Energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source, located in Fort St. John at 10421 100 street.

Here is the Coy Cup Schedule: