News

Food safety training program on March 9

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be holding a food safety training program on March 9.

This is a food handling, sanitation, and work safety course designed for food service establishment operators and front line food service workers.

According to the City, this course will cover important food safety and worker safety information including:

  • Foodborne illness
  • Receiving and storing food
  • Preparing food
  • Serving food
  • Cleaning and sanitizing
The cost of registration is $148.50, plus tax, per person.

The food safety training program is taking place this Saturday, March 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the first-floor meeting room at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

To register, you can call 250-787-8178 or online at fortstjohn.ca/activenet.

