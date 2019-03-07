Fort St. John 100 Women Who Care Nominations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The list of nominations for the upcoming 100 Women Who Care Event have been published.

These organizations have all been nominated by women who have participated at previous 100 Women that Care events. Through the nomination process, three local charities will compete for this funding which will help their programs and services. Presentations will be made at the Lido on March 12th, 2019 at 6:00 pm.

– Fort St John Women’s Resource Society

– Fort St John & Area Senior’s Care Foundation

– Fort St John Hospital Foundation

– BC SPCA North Peace Branch

– Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT)

– North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre Society

– North Peace Justice Society

– Fort St John Association of Community Living

– North Peace Seniors Housing Society

- Advertisement -

The 100 Women Who Care started in 2017, as a group of local women who come together for one evening to help infuse financial help into local charities. At the event, the women listen to three nominated charities who present their stories to the women. By sharing who they are, what they are doing in the community, and why they deserve the support.

Each attending woman brings $100 to the event, and casts her vote towards the charity she feels deserves the donation. When you multiply $100 by 100 women there is a quick infusion of funding for the chosen charity.

To purchase tickets; CLICK HERE

FB Event Page; CLICK HERE