-11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement

A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home News Fort St. John 100 Women Who Care Nominations
News

Fort St. John 100 Women Who Care Nominations

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The list of nominations for the upcoming 100 Women Who Care Event have been published.

These organizations have all been nominated by women who have participated at previous 100 Women that Care events. Through the nomination process, three local charities will compete for this funding which will help their programs and services. Presentations will be made at the Lido on March 12th, 2019 at 6:00 pm.

– Fort St John Women’s Resource Society
– Fort St John & Area Senior’s Care Foundation
– Fort St John Hospital Foundation
– BC SPCA North Peace Branch
– Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT)
– North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre Society
– North Peace Justice Society
– Fort St John Association of Community Living
– North Peace Seniors Housing Society

- Advertisement -

The 100 Women Who Care started in 2017, as a group of local women who come together for one evening to help infuse financial help into local charities. At the event, the women listen to three nominated charities who present their stories to the women. By sharing who they are, what they are doing in the community, and why they deserve the support.

Each attending woman brings $100 to the event, and casts her vote towards the charity she feels deserves the donation. When you multiply $100 by 100 women there is a quick infusion of funding for the chosen charity.

To purchase tickets; CLICK HERE 

FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFlyers to hold Coy Cup Raffle with over $4000 worth in prizes
Next articleNorthern Strikers participate at the 2019 Slush Cup in Edmonton

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Trudeau not the prime minister of Quebec: Saskatchewan premier

Canadian Press -
REGINA, S.K. - Two western premiers say the SNC-Lavalin affair is distracting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a time...
Read more
News

Water system repaired in Village of Rycroft

Scott Brooks -
RYCROFT, A.B. - Crews in the Village of Rycroft have successfully completed the repairs to the water system on...
Read more
Canadian Press

Oilsands producer MEG Energy posts $199M loss, vows to ship more oil by rail

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Oilsands producer MEG Energy says it has doubled its crude-by-rail shipments and will double them again...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Federal government pledges $49 million for $3.5 billion plastics project

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A $3.5-billion project to turn Alberta propane into plastic pellets for the manufacture of consumer products is to receive $49 million...

Traffic collision on Highway 97 south of Pine Pass

2019 City of Fort St. John Community Awards

Two Elks Speed Skating members off to Canada West Short Track

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.