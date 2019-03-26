4.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019
News

Fort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Fort St. John Airshow has been cancelled.

The Fort St. John International Airshow Society announced Tuesday that the event, originally scheduled for July 24, 2019, has been cancelled.

In a press release, the Society said: “The Fort St John International Airshow Society has cancelled the scheduled midweek show for July 24, 2019, due to a lack of resources required to produce a safe, efficient and entertaining show this year.”

- Advertisement -

The Society says they are committed to producing a weekend show in 2021.

The Fort St John International Airshow Society, operated by dedicated local volunteers and supported through sponsorship from local government, businesses and various organizations has dedicated its efforts to producing world class Airshows for the past 25 years.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleGreen leader criticizes new LNG tax credit
Next articleFort St. John hosts 30th Winter Games in 2020

RECENT STORIES

News

Legislation to remove barriers for liquefied natural gas is welcomed

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. -  With the barriers removed by the provincial government for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry,  local...
Read more
News

Local MLAs voice concerns over draft caribou recovery agreements

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With B.C., Ottawa, the West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations reaching a recent draft...
Read more
News

Fort St. John hosts 30th Winter Games in 2020

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - City Council presented the Winter Games 2020 Society with $50,000 as seed money to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Fort St. John Airshow has been cancelled.The Fort St. John International Airshow Society announced Tuesday that the...

Green leader criticizes new LNG tax credit

More maintenance work to take place on Taylor Bridge starting Wednesday

City Councillors set to recruit Surgeons

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.