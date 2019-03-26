Fort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Fort St. John Airshow has been cancelled.

The Fort St. John International Airshow Society announced Tuesday that the event, originally scheduled for July 24, 2019, has been cancelled.

In a press release, the Society said: “The Fort St John International Airshow Society has cancelled the scheduled midweek show for July 24, 2019, due to a lack of resources required to produce a safe, efficient and entertaining show this year.”

- Advertisement -

The Society says they are committed to producing a weekend show in 2021.

The Fort St John International Airshow Society, operated by dedicated local volunteers and supported through sponsorship from local government, businesses and various organizations has dedicated its efforts to producing world class Airshows for the past 25 years.