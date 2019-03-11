3.1 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 11, 2019
City of Fort St. John Council, March 11, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Fort St John Council approves application for non-medical cannabis retail store

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Council meeting on Monday, City of Fort St. John Council approved an application for a non-medical cannabis retail store.

West Coast Retail Holdings was seeking approval for a license to operate a store in Fort St. John.

The proposed store is to be located at 9831 – 98 A Avenue and is located in the allowable area of the City’s C-2 Zone for a cannabis retail store.

It was recommended that Council approved the application as there were no concerns to it operating in the proposed location.

Within the application, the applicant is seeking to operate the store from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., seven days a week.

The hours of operation are within the timeframe permitted under the Cannabis
Licensing Regulation, 202/2018.

The application was filed to the City on February 5, 2019.

The City has received five applications for non-medical cannabis sales since the legalization of marijuana in October 2018.

Author

Scott Brooks
