Fort St John Curling Club to hold Fundraiser on April 27

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding a fundraiser on April 27.

As host of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, the Club will need to raise funds in order to make the necessary updates to host the Games.

According to the Curling Club, the other fundraising goal is to keep the membership and league fees at a reasonable rate for members.

The Fundraiser will feature a dinner and dance along with a live and loonie auction.

There are different ways to donate to this event:
1. Donate a significant item we can use as an auction item to raise money
2. Purchase tickets to our event $50/couple,$30 for individuals or $250 for a table of 10.
3. A monetary donation toward the purchase of an auction item or directly toward the club.

The Fort St. John Curling Club Fundraiser is taking place on April 27, 2019 at the Curling Club.

If you are interested in donating, or for more information, you can call Cheryl Batten at 250-263-9102.

