Fort St John Flyers win over Prince Rupert in game two of Coy Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers took on the Prince Rupert Rampage on Tuesday night for game two of the 2019 Coy Cup.

Prior to the game, there was an opening ceremony welcoming spectators to the 2019 Coy Cup. Acting Mayor, Gord Klassen, and his wife Sharon dropped the puck as part of the ceremonies.

- Advertisement -

At 8:28 into the game, Reid Campbell scored a goal with assists by Rick Cleaver and Joey Massingham making the score 1-0.

Then at 3:16 remaining in the period, Ryan Forbes would score a goal with a feed from Layne Stopanski and Tanner LeSann making the score 2-0.

With 1:25 left in the frame, Reid Campbell would score his second goal of the night with an assist by Evan Campbell making it 3-0 over the Rampage.

At 2:42 into the second period, Reid Campbell would score his third goal of the night with assists by Robbie Sidhu and Steven Fast making it a 4-0 lead over Prince Rupert.

Then at 7:03 into the period, Rick Cleaver would score a power play goal with a feed from Jeff Shipton and Reid Campbell making the score 5-0.

Not too long after that goal, Ryan Forbes would score his second goal of the night with assists by Sam Brennan and Tanner LeSann making the score 6-0.

At 6:51 remaining in the frame, Rylan Sideroff would receive a two-minute penalty.

During this time, the Rampage would score their first goal, on a power play, making the score 6-1.

Then with 59.1 seconds remaining in the period, Evan Campbell would score a power play goal with a feed from Josh Bennett and Jeff Shipton making it a 7-1 lead over the Rampage as they headed into the third period.

At 23 seconds into the third period, Josh Bennett would score a goal with a feed from Rick Cleaver and Reid Campbell making the score 8-1.

Later on, at 5:46 remaining in the period, the rampage would score a power play goal making the score 8-2.

Then at 2:30 left in the game, the rampage would score another goal making the score 8-3.

The Flyers would win this game 8-3 over Prince Rupert.

Flyers Head Coach, Andrew Leriger, says this game was a great outcome and that he is happy with the way his team has played.

“It was a great outcome. I was actually quite happy with the way the guys played. It’s been five weeks since the guys played a game, they maintained the pace, and they pretty much kept it up for the full 60 minutes.”

Up next, the Williams Lake Stampeders will be taking on the Prince Rupert Rampage tomorrow, Wednesday, in game three of the Coy Cup. Puck drop is 3:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

The 2019 Coy Cup takes place now until March 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Tickets are available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting at noon.

Here is the full 2019 Coy Cup schedule: