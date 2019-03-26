Fort St. John hosts 30th Winter Games in 2020

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – City Council presented the Winter Games 2020 Society with $50,000 as seed money to start planning initiatives for the 30th Winter Games.

The games, to be held February 20-23, 2020, will bring an infusion of new faces and economic support to Fort St. John as the City will host 2000 para-athletes, Special Olympians, able-bodied athletes and their coaches.

The estimated economic impact to the City will be an approximate $1.6 million. Impacts on FSJ will not only be financial yet will include opportunities to come together and celebrate the pride of the community.

The planning and organizing of the event have been led by President, Darren Snider and Vice President, Dee Ann Stickle and 14 Directors and 100 Volunteer Chairs have been working to bring the event together.

The Winter Games Society will require a large number of volunteers to see that the games run as planned, the intention is to have 2000 volunteers to facilitate one volunteer for every one athlete participating in the games. With the training required, there will be a new level of trained and enhanced skill of community volunteers

The Society for the Winter Games will make their first recruitment for volunteers at the FSJ Tradeshow at booth #262, April 5th to 7th, 2019.

