4.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
BC 2020 Winter Games one year countdown, February 20, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News Fort St. John hosts 30th Winter Games in 2020
News

Fort St. John hosts 30th Winter Games in 2020

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – City Council presented the Winter Games 2020 Society with $50,000 as seed money to start planning initiatives for the 30th Winter Games.

The games, to be held February 20-23, 2020, will bring an infusion of new faces and economic support to Fort St. John as the City will host 2000 para-athletes, Special Olympians, able-bodied athletes and their coaches.

The estimated economic impact to the City will be an approximate $1.6 million. Impacts on FSJ will not only be financial yet will include opportunities to come together and celebrate the pride of the community.

- Advertisement -

The planning and organizing of the event have been led by President, Darren Snider and Vice President, Dee Ann Stickle and 14 Directors and 100 Volunteer Chairs have been working to bring the event together.

The Winter Games Society will require a large number of volunteers to see that the games run as planned, the intention is to have 2000 volunteers to facilitate one volunteer for every one athlete participating in the games. With the training required, there will be a new level of trained and enhanced skill of community volunteers

The Society for the Winter Games will make their first recruitment for volunteers at the FSJ Tradeshow at booth #262, April 5th to 7th, 2019.

For more information; CLICK HERE

Official announcement; CLICK HERE

FSJ Tradeshow; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019
Next articleLocal MLAs voice concerns over draft caribou recovery agreements

RECENT STORIES

News

Legislation to remove barriers for liquefied natural gas is welcomed

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. -  With the barriers removed by the provincial government for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry,  local...
Read more
News

Local MLAs voice concerns over draft caribou recovery agreements

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With B.C., Ottawa, the West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations reaching a recent draft...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Fort St. John Airshow has been cancelled.The Fort St. John International Airshow...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Fort St. John Airshow has been cancelled.The Fort St. John International Airshow Society announced Tuesday that the...

Green leader criticizes new LNG tax credit

More maintenance work to take place on Taylor Bridge starting Wednesday

City Councillors set to recruit Surgeons

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.