Fort St John Huskies advance to game seven of semi-finals

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Saturday night as they took on the North Peace Navigators for game six of the semi-finals.

In the first period, there was no scoring until nearing the end of the frame.

At 2:21 left in the period, Cooper Willms would score a goal with assists by Joel Bourgeois and Chase Gregory making the score 1-0.

Then with 36 seconds left, Gary Loewen would score a power play goal with a feed from Jared Winkel and Geoff Dick extending the lead to 2-0.

At 8:08 into the second period, Aiden Craig-Steele would score a goal with assists by Alex Nimmo and Jeridyn Loewen making the score 3-0 over the Navigators.

Then with 5:18 left in the frame, the Navigators managed to shot one into the net making the score 3-1.

At 1:49 into the third period, the Navigators would score again making the score 3-2 behind the Huskies.

The score would remain 3-2 for the Huskies for the rest of the game as there were no more goals scored.

With this win, the Huskies advance to game seven of the semi-finals with the series tied at three apiece.

Game seven goes today, Sunday, at the North Peace Arena with puck drop at 2:00 p.m.