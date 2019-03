FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With them winning the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row, the Fort St. John Huskies now advance to the Hockey Alberta Provincials.

It has been announced that the Huskies will be taking on the Wainright Junior B Bisons in game one of the Provincials.

The 2019 Hockey Alberta Junior B Provincials will be taking place April 4 to 7 in Wetaskiwin, Alberta.

For more information, you can visit the Hockey Alberta Provincials website.