Fort St. John Huskies home tonight for game three of semi-finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight as they take on the North Peace Navigators for game three of the semi-finals.

It was a bit of a rough start to the series on Friday as the Huskies were host to the Navigators in game one of the series.

By the end of the third, the score was tied at three apiece as they headed into 20 minutes overtime.

The teams went the distance, but the Navs finally scored to win the game 4-3 over the Pups.

Then on Saturday, the Huskies travelled to Peace River for game two of the semi-finals.

Both teams failed to find the back of the net until the third period.

In the end, the Huskies would win game two, 2-1 over the Navigators.

The series is currently tied at one game apiece.

The teams return to Fort St. John tonight, March 4, for game three of the semi-finals. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Here is the semi-finals schedule:

Game 1 Friday, March 1, 8 p.m. in FSJ

Game 2 Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m. in Peace River

Game 3 Monday, March 4, 8 p.m. in FSJ

Game 4 Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m. in Peace River

*Game 5 Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. in FSJ

*Game 6 Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. in Peace River

*Game 7 TBD in FSJ