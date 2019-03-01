-25.3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 1, 2019
Huskies will be hosting the North Peace Navigators this Friday at the North Peace Arena for game one of the Semi-Finals. Photo by Scott Brooks
Fort St John Huskies to host North Peace Navigators tonight

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting the North Peace Navigators for the NWJHL Semi-Finals tonight.

This was determined as the JDA County Kings had shut out the Sexsmith Vipers last night, Thursday, in a close game of 3-2.

If the Vipers had won last night’s game, the Huskies would have faced them for the Semi-Finals.

The Dawson Creek Junior Canucks will also be playing tonight as they take on the Kings.

Game one of the Huskies vs Navigators goes tonight, Friday, at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.

Here is the semi-finals schedule:

Game 1 Friday, March 1, 8 p.m. in FSJ
Game 2 Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m. in Peace River
Game 3 Monday, March 4, 8 p.m. in FSJ
Game 4 Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m. in Peace River
*Game 5 Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. in FSJ
*Game 6 Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. in Peace River
*Game 7 TBD in FSJ

*=If necessary

