Fort St John Huskies win game two of the semi-finals on Saturday

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road Saturday to Peace River to take on the North Peace Navigators for game two of the semi-finals.

There was no scoring for either team in the first 20 minutes of the game. Shots on goal were 11-7 for the Navigators.

In the second period, the deadlock continued as the Huskies and Navigators could not score a goal. Shots on goal were up to 19-16 for the Navs at the end of the second.

The Huskies were able to start the third period with a power play advantage of 1:05.

It wasn’t until 3:22 when Jared Winkel would break the deadlock by scoring an unassisted goal making the score 1-0 over the Navigators.

Then with 5:59 remaining in the period, Alex Nimmo would score a power play goal with assists by Aiden Craig-Steele and Jeridyn Loewen making the lead 2-0.

In the final minute of the game, the Huskies were shorthanded as Jeridyn Loewen would receive a two-minute penalty for tripping.

With 14 seconds left in the game, the Navigators would score their only goal, on a power play, making the final score 2-1 for the Huskies.

Up next, the Huskies are home on Monday, March 4, as they host the Navigators for game three of the semi-finals. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.