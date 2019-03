FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Literacy Society is in need of volunteers to help facilitate programs and fundraising.

Various positions are in need of help such as one to one tutoring of adults in reading, writing numeracy and computer skills. Assisting in ESL classrooms and helping with fundraising efforts for the Society.

If you are interested in volunteering you can call 250.785.2110

To view the FSJ Literacy Society FB Page; CLICK HEREĀ