Fort St John RCMP arrests man for gun and drug possession

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On March 18, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Fort St. John RCMP received a report to check on an unknown man who appeared to be passed out in a running white Dodge Ram pick up in a parking lot near 93rd Avenue and 93rd Street.

Upon arrival, Frontline officers observed an open bottle of liquor and suspected cocaine in the vehicle.

Police say they attempted to wake the driver who then appeared to try to put the truck into drive before he was assisted out of the vehicle and arrested.

According to Police, the man was identified as a resident of Taylor, B.C., who is prohibited from driving and is the registered owner of vehicles that have fled from frontline officers in recent weeks.

During the arrest, RCMP found a loaded handgun, a rifle, a knitted mask, multiple collapsible batons, several knives, as well as suspected cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis, mushrooms and an undisclosed amount of cash. The truck has also been impounded.

The man was arrested for Impaired Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle along with other firearm and CDSA offences.

The man has since been released on conditions and a date to appear in court.