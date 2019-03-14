4.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Fort St John RCMP remind drivers on the use of tinted windows

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are reminding drivers and vehicle owners about the laws and safety concerns around the use of tinted windows.

According to the RCMP, under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, it is an offence to have tinted front side windows on a vehicle.

They say heavily tinted windows can be the cause of preventable collisions and injuries because it limits the ability of the driver to see and be seen.

Police also say window tinting makes it much more difficult for pedestrians and other drivers to make eye contact with drivers to ensure they are seen and to know when it is safe to proceed.

RCMP advise that all aftermarket tinting should be removed in order to avoid receiving a penalty.

The penalty for using aftermarket tinting on the front side windows is a violation ticket for $109.00 and a Notice and Order to remove the tint or have it removed.

