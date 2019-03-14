2.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Fort St John RCMP seeking public assistance in finding missing youth
News

Fort St John RCMP seeking public assistance in finding missing youth

Scott Brooks
UPDATE – The Fort St John RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 15 year-old youth that was reported missing has been located, and he is safe and sound. Thank you to the media and the quick response of the public for your assistance.

 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP received a report, on March 11, that 15-year-old Seth Johnson went missing from his residence in Fort St. John.

According to RCMP, Johnson was last seen on Sunday, March 10 at 4:30 p.m.

RCMP say they have spoken with a number of youth who have refused to share Johnson’s whereabouts.

The RCMP say they are taking extensive measures to locate Johnson and ensure his safety, including asking for the public’s assistance.

Seth Johnson is described as:

  • 5′ 6″ (168 cm) tall,
  • 120 pounds (54 kg),
  • Brown hair,
  • Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue North Face winter jacket and is almost always wearing a ball cap.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has any information about Johnson or where he might be, are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

